A 47-year-old civil servant, Adeyemi Akande, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly threatening to kill his wife, Olanike, over their son’s paternity.

Akande, a resident of Alagbado, Lagos, is being tried for threat to life and assault.

According to prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Awase, the accused committed the offences on Oct. 10 at Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said that the accused beat and threatened to kill Olanike to reveal who the true father of their son was.

The prosecutor said that the accused at first refused to pay for a DNA test when Olanike asked.

He said, however, that Olanike on her own paid for the DNA test.

“When the result of the DNA finally came out, it showed that Adeyemi was the biological father of the child but the accused threatened to kill her,’’ Awase said.

The offences for which the Akande is charged contravene Sections 56 and 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

If found guilty he is liable to one year jail term.

The accused pleaded not guilty and was granted a N50,000 bail, with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mr J.A Adigun, ordered that the sureties be gainfully employed and must present two years tax certificate to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until January 4.