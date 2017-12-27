- Advertisement -

A 46-year-old businessman, Reynolds Adeola, who allegedly damaged his landlord’s property, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Adeola was arraigned before Magistrate J.A. Adigun on counts of breach of peace and malicious damage.

The accused, who resides at Agege, Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty, and was admitted to N100,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Adigun said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

According to the prosecutor, Sgt. Godwin Awase, the accused committed the offences in 2016 at Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos.

He said that the accused maliciously damaged the property of Mr Akin Adebisi.

Awase submitted that Adebisi spent N527,000 to repair the property.

“The accused who lived in the complainant’s three-bedroom flat for three years, damaged two security doors, aluminum window glass, kitchen cabinet, wardrobe doors and a toilet seat, among other property.

“He promised to effect the repair before leaving the apartment.

“After so much effort to have him effect the repair after packing out, the complainant (Adebisi) had to carry out the repair.

“He had forwarded the bill to the accused, who acknowledged it for the repair,’’ he said.

The prosecutor added that the accused conducted himself in a manner likely to breach the peace by issuing two cheques to the complainant which were dishonoured for insufficient fund.

“The accused issued a cheque of N527,000 for the repair of the damaged property and another cheque of N136,000 for electricity indebtedness.

“When the cheques were presented to the bank, they were returned dud, ‘’ he said.

He noted that the offences contravened Sections 168 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 350 stipulates two years’ imprisonment for malicious damage.

The case was adjourned until Jan. 9, 2018, for mention.