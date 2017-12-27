- Advertisement -

A Kano Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, ordered the remand of a 55-year-old farmer, Muhammad Khamis, in prison, for allegedly defiling 8-year-old boy.

Khamis, who lives at Kurna Asabe Quarters Kano, is being tried on a one-count charge of unnatural offence.

The Police prosecutor, Insp Pogu Lale, told the court that one Ibrahim Shuaibu of the same address reported the matter at Kano State Hisbah Board office, on Nov.16.

He told the court that on Nov.15, at about 8:30pm, the accused allegedly deceived and lured the victim into his toilet, situated at Kurna Asabe Quarters Kano and had canal knowledge of the boy.

Lale said the offence contravened section 284 of the penal code.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

But the Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, ordered the remand of the accused in prison and adjourned the case until Jan. 15, 2018 for mention.