A 25-year-old mentally retarded woman (Islamia) is now carrying a 28-week pregnancy allegedly owned by a 50-year-old farmer, Safiyanu Kamala of Jino village in Kankara local government area of Katsina state.

Kamala is already in police net over the issue and he has allegedly confessed to being the owner of the pregnancy.

Police sources revealed that Kamala always allegedly lured the woman to his farm where he had “multiple “canal knowledge of her.

The acts eventually led to the pregnancy the woman is now carrying.

The woman currently lives with members of her family who reported the incident to the police on 8, December 2017, leading to Kamala’s arrest.

The spokesman for Katsina police command, DSP Gambo Isah, confirmed the development.

He said” Yes, Kamala has been arrested. He had multiple canal knowledge of the victim on his farm and he has confessed to us. He will soon be arraigned in court. ”

Meanwhile, another 45-year-old man has also been arrested for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl.

Ahmadu Yahaya of Kuraye village in the Charanchi local government area of the state allegedly lured the girl to his shop where he grinds pepper to perpetrate the act.

DSP Isah confirmed the incident too adding that Yahaya would be prosecuted after completion of police investigation.