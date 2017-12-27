- Advertisement -

The Al-Amin Petroleum Filling Station in Pandogari town in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State was attacked by gunmen on Saturday.

They killed three persons and abducted the manager, identified as Muazzam and three others.

It was learnt on Tuesday that the gunmen who came to the fuel station on motorcycles operated between 8.30 and 9pm.

According to one eyewitness, Suleiman Muhammad, one of those killed was one Abubakar whose wedding had been scheduled for the second week of January.

Our correspondent learnt that one of the kidnapped persons was set free when the motorcycle conveying him and one of his abductors to their Alawa forest hideout in Shiroro Local Government Area developed a fault.

Muhammad, who spoke to our correspondent on the telephone, explained that when the gunmen arrived the filling station, they shot into the air and operated for about 30 minutes.

He added that the police and the military operatives attached to the area only got to the scene after the gunmen had left.

Muhammad said the abductors had contacted the community leader to demand N3m each before the two remaining victims would be released.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Niger State Command, Peter Sunday, confirmed the incident. He, however, said that only one of the three people shot by the kidnappers died while the remaining two were on admission at a hospital.

He also confirmed that three persons were abducted but said one of them was rescued by the police.