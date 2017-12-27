- Advertisement -

Following clashes between Gbagyi and Hausa youths in Bwari town yesterday, which resulted in the death of about three persons and 17 others, with various degrees of injuries, hospitals in the town are said to have denied treatment to the injured victims.

Addressing newsmen on the situation, the head of communication and advocacy, Nigeria Red Cross Society, Nwakpa Nwakpa, lamented challenges of taking the victims to hospitals, as some hospital officials demand authority report before attending to victims.

Nwakpa noted that the challenge can be addressed if there is proper legislation strengthening working relationship between health workers and humanitarian agencies.

He confirmed that that at least three persons have been confirmed dead, with some other victims in critical condition.

A visit to Bwari town by our reporter shows that the entire area has been cordoned off by soldiers and policemen, while the 6pm to 6am curfew, imposed on Bwari town by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is in full force.

The minister of FCTA, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, after a closed-door meeting with stakeholders in the area council yesterday, declared the curfew while assessing the damages caused by the crisis.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the crisis broke out after a fight between Hausa and Gbagyi youths on Sunday night, which led to the death of one Gbagyi youth.

The death of the Gbagyi youth, it was learnt, angered his kinsmen who carried out a reprisal attacks on the Hausa community during which the popular Bwari Market was razed by the angry mob.

The clash is believed to be an offshoot of the leadership tussle between the two chiefs in the town.