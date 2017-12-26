- Advertisement -

Fashion designers, popularly known as tailors, are making brisk business in Enugu metropolis and its environs this yuletide celebration.

A news correspondent, who spoke to a cross-section of them on Tuesday, gathered that the demand for new dresses for the yuletide festivities had led to the high patronage.

It was also observed that most of the fashion designers were full of happiness over the high patronage of their services.

Mr Edwin Eze, a tailor at Uwani axis of Enugu, said: “Most of us in this business are really making good business notwithstanding the complaints from other types of tradesmen.

“Since the first week of December, I have been sleeping in my shop so as not to disappoint my customers.

“Even as I am speaking to you now, more people are still bringing their cloth for me to make ahead of New Year celebrations.”

“A shirt and pair of trousers for an adult go for N6,000 while those for children are sewn at N4,000.”

Another fashion designer on Agbani Road, Miss Rose Obi, noted that the reason for the rush was many people now preferred to use local fabrics like Nigerian Wax or Super Wax to make their dresses and shirts, depending on their choices of style.

Obi said that a long gown for women without much design went for N5,000; while the one with full design or style was about N9,000, depending on the bargain.

Another designer in Mayor Bus-Stop, Mr Segun Oloyede, explained that he had not rested as he should since last week of November due to the need to satisfy his numerous customers.

Oloyede added that he now worked more at night hours; since power supply needed to get the clothes ready was now more constant at night.

“I have been working tirelessly, especially at night which is the only time my area normally has light.

“Most of my customers will not want to hear any excuse from me as most of them had given advanced payment to ensure I deliver at the due time,’’ he said.

Mrs Ogechi Nwachi, a fashion designer in Agu Street, Achara Layout, said that she prayed that next year celebration would bring much patronage as this year.

“It has been a very good season for me and my five apprentices in terms of making more money but we also have to put a lot of hard work to meet numerous customers demand,’’ Nwachi said.