A policeman attached to Bayelsa Police Command in Yenagoa, has mistakenly shot and killed a fellow policeman in a gun duel between the police and suspected cultists during Christmas celebration.

The incident took place on Monday at Obele area of Ovom in Yenagoa leaving residents in confusion amidst the pandemonium that ensued.

According to residents, a misunderstanding amongst the feasting cultists degenerated to a fight within cult groups in the area resulting in a gun battle which attracted a police patrol team to the area.

The Bayelsa police spokesperson, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said the killing was shocking.

“Yes, the incident was between cultists but as the police went to find out what was going on, the cultists started shooting and one of the police mistakenly shot an officer.

“Though, we are yet to get the full detail because some of our men, who were at the scene, are supposed to brief us over the matter.

“Nevertheless, the Police is intensifying efforts to ensure a crime free environment for the people in Bayelsa; in this period of Christmas celebration, we deployed over 4,000 personnel for patrol.

“We adopted some strategies like ‘Cordon and Search’; I must tell you, our men and women are fully on operations to safeguard lives and property,” Mr. Butswat said.

Ironically, an armed robber on Friday night killed a fellow robber during a robbery operation around Azikoro village, Yenagoa and eventually turned himself in at Azikoro Police station.