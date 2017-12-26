- Advertisement -

The Plateau Police Command on Tuesday said that Christmas celebration in the state was peaceful and devoid of any security threat.

Its Public Relations Officer, ASP Terna Tyopev, in Jos said that the celebration was also crime-free.

The command had earlier said that it had put in place adequate security measures to prevent crime before, during and even after the Yuletide.

The command had banned the use of fireworks, restricted movement of tricycles and also stationed its personnel in strategic areas to quell any attempt to disrupt peace.

The state Police Commissioner, Mr Undie Adie, had cancelled annual leave of all officers in the command to ensure that all officers were on the ground during the Yuletide.

Tyopev attributed the peaceful celebration to the security modalities adopted by the command and the resilience of its officers and men.

“We did not record any security challenge in any part of Plateau during the Christmas celebration.

“We have re-strategised, re-positioned our patrol vehicles and beefed up our surveillance level and it has indeed worked for us,” he said.

Tyopev called on residents to be security conscious and report any suspicious movement to the security agencies as the celebration continued.

Mr Andrew Bala, the Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Plateau, also said the period was accident-free in the state.

Bala commended motorists in the state for obeying traffic rules and regulations and urged them to drive safely at all times.

He also commended officers and men of the FRSC in the state for living above board and ensuring the free flow of traffic before and during the celebration.