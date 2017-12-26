- Advertisement -

The Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday says it has gunned down a member of armed robbery gang who shot and injured the Divisional Police Officer of its Ogbere Divisional headquarters, Adeyinka Akingbade.

The police said the slain robber had escaped and fled to Delta State shortly after the gang shot and injured Akingbade, who had led a team of policemen to a hotel in Itele-Ijebu, to answer a distress call.

The incident happened in September last year when the robbers ambushed the DPO and his team.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said luck ran against the slain robber as he sneaked into Ijebu Ife, on Monday, December 25, 2017.

He said the suspected robber had been on the police wanted list and the command has been on his trail since then.

Oyeyemi said, “Luck, however, ran against him on Christmas day when police operatives received an information that he was sighted in a beer parlour at Itawade area of Ijebu Ife.

“Upon the information, the policemen swiftly moved to the place, but before getting there, he has left the place.

“He was, however, traced to his in-law’s house where the police operatives caught up with him. Having realised that the game was up, he brought out a pistol and started firing at the policemen.

“The operatives were left with no other alternative than to fire back, consequence upon which he was shot dead.”

Items recovered from him, Oyeyemi said were a locally made pistol, a machete, assorted charms and a Toyota Highlander with two different number plates.

He said the injured DPO is still recuperating in the hospital till date.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has commended the resilience of his men in making sure that the last member of the gang was finally brought down.

He warned would- be criminal to stay away from the state as “no crime committed in Ogun State will go undetected.”