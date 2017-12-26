- Advertisement -

The paramount ruler of Mgbuolua in Rundele community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze, G.A.O Omodu, has been kidnapped at gunpoint by gunmen in the area.

It was gathered that the monarch was abducted by the hoodlums in his residents early hours of today, and whisked away in his car.

A source closed to the family, Alex Igbeni, who confirmed the attack to journalists, said the car was later recovered between Rumuji-Ndele axis of the East-West road.

Igbani disclosed that the youths of the community have swung into action by invading the forest in search of the monarch, adding that the kidnappers have not contacted members of the victim’s family.

He narrated: “Around 2.30am today (Tuesday), unknown gunmen invaded the house of the paramount ruler of Mgbuolua, who just travelled home with his family yesterday (Monday) for Christmas and kidnapped him and also made away with his car,

“But, luckily, his car was found at the boundary between Ndele and Rumuji community axis of the East West road. We believe that the kidnappers took him through the bush. Let the security operatives help us”, he appealed.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), has confirmed the development to newsmen.

Omoni added that security operatives have been deployed to the area to ensure safe rescue of the victim.

He said: “We are aware and our men have been deployed to the area to ensure the release of the victim. There is no cause for alarm; the monarch will be rescued”.