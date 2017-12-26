- Advertisement -

Soldiers and policemen, on Monday, cordoned off Bwari, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory, following clashes between Gwari and Hausa youths.

The security personnel prevented residents from moving around and sent back home motorists taking their families out for Christmas celebration.

It was gathered that the violence broke out after a fight between a Hausa and Gwari youth on Sunday night, which led to the death of the latter.

The death of the Gwari youth, it was learnt, angered his kinsmen who carried out a reprisal on the Hausa community during which a market was torched by a mob.

The clash, which was believed to be the fallout of the leadership tussle between the two chiefs in the area, began at about 10am when many residents were in church for the Christmas service.

One of our correspondents, who visited the scene, observed that many of the houses were shut while majority of residents were asked to stay indoors until the security situation improved.

Three vehicles, belonging to the National Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Road Safety Corps, were observed patrolling the area.

Many of the recreational parks, hotels and other fun spots in the town were deserted as residents could not go out due to fear.

It was learnt that some of the churches that were observing their Christmas service hurriedly ended the service for security reasons.

The FCT police spokesman, Anjuguri Manzah, confirmed the violence, adding that armed policemen had been deployed in the town to contain the crisis.

“The details of the incident are still sketchy, but our immediate objective is to contain the violence and ensure the security of lives and property,” he said on the telephone.

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Administration has imposed a 6pm to 6am. curfew on Bwari township.

The Minister of FCTA, Mallam Muhammad Bello, after a closed-door meeting with stakeholders in the Area Council, declared the curfew while assessing the damages caused by a crisis that erupted in the town on Monday.

He told newsmen that three people died during the clash.