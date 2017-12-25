- Advertisement -

A 37 years old suspected fake JAMB official, Emeka Anugwo, has been arrested and arraigned before a Lagos Magistrate Court for allegedly collecting the sum of N3,000 each from 70 prospective JAMB candidates to assist them to generate remita code, change their ages, courses and institutions without the consent of the examination body.

A Police source said that the Divisional Police Officer, DPO in charge of Ikoyi Division, Lagos, SP Tijani Mustapha, ordered his men to arrest the accused following a complaint by the JAMB office in Ikoyi, Lagos through the co-ordinator of the Lagos JAMB office, Mr Sunday Aladegbaye.

The accused, a resident of Ibeju-lekki from Enugu State, was charged before an Igbosere Magistrate Court, Lagos on a two-count charge of felony to wit, cheating 70 JAMB candidates.

Prosecuting Police Officer, Okete Ejima informed the Court in charge No.H/29/2017 that the accused committed the offense between 1 May and 30 November, 2017 at his Cyber Cafe Shop at 7, Ojora Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Ejima told the court that the accused impersonated the Lagos JAMB officials and collected the sum of N3,000 each from about 70 candidates to help them generate remita code, change their ages, courses and institutions with the help of computer.

He said that the offences the accused committed were punishable under sections 323(1) and 376 (2) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State,2017.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence in the open court and Magistrate A.A Famobiwo granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till 5 February, 2017 for trial.

The accused was ordered remanded at the Ikoyi Prison, Lagos with a warrant till he fulfilled the bail conditions.