The Oyo State Police Command has warned residents of the state against the use of explosive fireworks such as banger, during this festive season.

Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude, who gave the warning, on Sunday, said the step was not to prevent people, especially children from celebration, but the use of explosive fireworks could cause outbreak of fire, injury, damage to valuable property, and loss of lives.

Odude, who spoke through the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state, Mr. Adekunle Ajisebutu, in a press release made available to journalists in Ibadan, stated: “It is envisaged that citizens, especially children would celebrate using explosive fireworks.

“While we cannot, and do not intend to stop merrymaking children and others from expressing their joy during this festive season, they are reminded that the police have a statutory duty to maintain law and order. Any act, therefore, that is capable of undermining peace and security in the state will not be condoned.

“Consequently, the Oyo State Police Command warns citizens against use of such fireworks because of their security implications as such explosives are capable of causing fire incident, damage to valuable property and injury to persons or even loss of precious lives.”

Odude revealed that the command has concluded plans to clamp down on the merchants and users of the articles, adding that policemen, either in uniform or plainclothes, have been directed to embark on arrest and prosecution of offenders.

“While the command assures residents of adequate security before, during and after the festive period, it wishes everyone Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year ahead,” he said.