The Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano has vowed to unmask the killers of a farmer in Anaku, Ayamelum Council Area of the state.

The deceased, a young farmer identified simply as Atuanya, was reportedly killed on Wednesday by Fulani herdsmen in the community in Anambra State.

The community had since called on the government to handle the incursion of the herdsmen, threatening to resort to defence mechanism if nothing was urgently done.

Addressing members of the community who also alleged invasion of their farms by the herdsmen, the governor, who was accompanied by the Police Commissioner, DSS Director, the Army Commander, among others, thanked the community for not making reprisal attacks.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Nkem Okeke, reiterated his government’s commitment towards security of lives and property of the citizenry, assuring family of the deceased of government’s assistance towards the burial.

Describing Anaku as one of the belts of the agricultural revolution in the state, Obiano called on the people to allow security agents conclude their investigation into the matter.

He said the traditional ruler of the community would henceforth, be part of the Farmers/Herdsmen Clash Committee set up by the government to generate accurate security information on the development.

On his part, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Umar, who revealed that he had ordered full-scale investigation into the matter, cautioned the community members against taking laws into their hands, just as he assured that justice would be served.

Responding, the traditional ruler of Anaku, Igwe Obalum Offorkansi, thanked the government for heeding their call, cautioning his subjects, especially the youths against reprisal attack, even as he urged cattle rearers to stop destroying farmers’ crops.