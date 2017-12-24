- Advertisement -

Two persons were yesterday (Sunday), reportedly killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen during an attack on Odonto village in Akpa district of Otukpo LGA of Benue State.

According to sources from the community who spoke with newsmen yesterday evening, two nursing mothers also sustained bullet wound during the invasion of the area by the Fulani herdsmen.

One of the sources, Aba Ejembi disclosed that the attackers invaded the community in the early hours of Sunday leaving villagers scampering for safety while gunshots resonated through the hitherto peaceful village.

He disclosed further that remains of the deceased victims had been deposited at the morgue while the wounded were currently receiving treatment at the Otukpo General Hospital.

Asked the reason for the attack, Ejembi posited that it may not be unconnected with the alleged disappearance of two Fulani men around the Odonto community two weeks ago.

“Recently, Fulani men claimed two of their men disappeared around the location about two weeks ago at a check point which is non existent and five vigilante men were detained by the Area Commander at Otukpo and moved to State Command and these men were granted bail on Wednesday last week.”

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Moses Yamu, who confirmed the report said the attack may not be unconnected with the disappearance of two Fulani men in the area two weeks back.

“We received a report two weeks ago that two Fulani men who were traveling along that community suddenly got missing with their motorcycle and all efforts to trace them till now proved abortive. Today’s attack may be a reprisal for that act,” Yamu said.