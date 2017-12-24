- Advertisement -

Over 400 prison inmates at the Ogwashi-Uku prison received free treatment and medication at the flag-off of an eight-day medical outreach to prison formations in Delta State.

The programme, by the 05 Initiative in conjunction with the Isioma Okobah Foundation and medical students from Georgia State University, Atlanta Georgia, aimed at tackling common ailments facing inmates.

The wife of the Delta State governor and founder 05 Initiative, Dame Edith Okowa, appealed to wealthy Nigerians to remember those in need of assistance by showing them love as taught by Jesus Christ.

- Advertisement -

Okowa said the joint partnership for the 2017 programme was aimed at accommodating more beneficiaries.

The founder of Isioma Okobah Foundation, Dr. Isioma Okobah, said the desire to give inmates a sense of belonging and promote love and care for the less privilege in the society, inspired by the vision of the 05 Initiative, motivated the outreach, which received additional impetus by medical students from Georgia State University in the United States.