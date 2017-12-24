- Advertisement -

Barely 24 hours to the celebration of the birthday of Jesus Christ, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, has vowed to arrest and prosecute any individual caught disturbing public peace during this yuletide period.

Janga who gave the warning in a statement issued to Journalist on Saturday also called on parents to caution their wards not to fall victim of playing knockouts as such act won’t be acceptable in the state.



The commissioner reiterated the command’s level of preparedness, determination and commitment in ensuring adequate security of life and property in the State.

The statement which was signed by the Command spokesperson ASP William Aya admonished the general public, particularly Christians in the state to live an exemplary life as they celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

He further urged the people of the State to always avail the command with correct information on the activities of criminal elements in order to curtail their act of criminality in the state.