- Advertisement -

The Bayelsa State Police Command is investigating events surrounding the death of an All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain, Nasko Egei, at the Aridolf Wellness Resort and Spa located along Isaac Boro Express road, Yenagoa.

Egei from Amassoma community in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa state and father of two was a former Senior Special Assistant to Governor Henry Seriake Dickson before his defection to the APC shortly before the 2015 governorship elections.

His dead body with blood flowing from his mouth and ears was said to have been discovered on Friday by the hotel management when the door to his room was forced open.

Investigations revealed that the family might ordered an autopsy following conflicting reports over the cause of his death.

While a report said the deceased could have died of complication of high blood pressure, another report from sources close to the deceased said he might have poisoned by a female companion that went with him to the hotel.

A kinsman of the deceased who do not want his name in print said the death of Nasko was curious and challenged the hotel management and the Police to unravel what led to his death.

According to him a big hotel like Aridolf should have a Close Circuit Television (CCTV) to unravel the lady that the deceased was with him when he died.

- Advertisement -

“The hotel sure has questions to answer. A hotel as big as Aridolf cannot claim not to have a CCTV. So, the hotel will do a whole lot of good to unravel what happened. Therefore, we implore the security agencies, particularly the police to swing into action to investigate this sad incident. The hotel should be made to provide the identity of the lady that went with him to the hotel. If the identity can’t be gotten, the hotel should be able to play its CCTV to know the female guest with Nasko. As kinsmen, we will not allow the matter to be swept under the carpet. We are sad about this incident”

Friends and relatives that have taken to the Facebook to mourn the deceased while urging security agencies to unravel his death have also suggested traditional ways to know the cause of death.

A friend, Bodmas Kemepadei, wrote on Facebook that the death of Nasko should be investigated spiritually according to the customs and tradition of the Ijaws, precisely the Ogboin people.

“The families should seek Adegbe for justice; the Obobo should be consulted to know the true picture behind his death. A young man who was not sick cannot just die like that. If his death is not ascertained, the devil will keep on operating untamed.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said that investigation had already commenced as the cause of his death has not been established.

“It has not been established whether he was poisoned or not. At this point, we won’t be able to establish whether he was poisoned and who poisoned him. But we will look at the people he was with the previous night before the incident. By the time we carry out a post-mortem investigation that will determine what substance actually led to his death. The investigation is ongoing.”