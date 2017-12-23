- Advertisement -

As part of activities to ensure security during the Yuletide, the Enugu State Police Command on Saturday distributed over 5,500 leaflets on tips and distress call numbers to residents of Enugu metropolis.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that apart from the leaflets, the command also informed the public of its social media platforms.

The social media platforms are: nigeriapoliceenugustatecommand for Facebook; @PoliceNG enugu for Twitter handle and [email protected] for email.

The distress numbers are: 08032003702, 08075390883, 08086671202 and 08098880172.

Speaking to NAN after the command’s monthly jogging/walking session in Enugu, the Command’s Sports Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu said that the leaflets would allow residents to join law enforcement agents to participate actively in crime prevention.

Amaraizu said that the leaflets would also enable residents to have easy contact with the police.

He said that the distribution of the leaflets was another measures designed to show how proactive the command was by opening up avenues to get intelligence and information on activities of criminals in the state.

He, however, lauded other security personnel and staff of corporate bodies for the cooperation and synergy in carrying out the exercise.

Amaraizu, who is also the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), thanked a telecommunication company, MTN Nigeria for sponsoring most activities in the three-hour exercise throughout the year.

“This month’s Jog/Walk exercise with the theme: Jog/walk for Agility and Life,’’ has enabled police to reach the residents of the state through security tip leaflets.

“It has built comradeship between police and other security agencies as well as corporate organisations,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the jogging and walking exercise covered 12 km through Ridge Way, Okpara Avenue, Prisons Way, Camp Road, Zik Avenue and terminated at Agbani Road within the city of Enugu.

The monthly exercise of the command started in January, 2013.