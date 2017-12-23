- Advertisement -

At least four persons were killed while many sustained injuries after a gunman broke into the venue of a Christmas carol service at Nindem village in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna state.

The tragic incident occurred on Friday evening.

In his reaction, Nasir el-Rufai, governor of the state, said the incident had eroded the “hard-won peace” in the area.

“Security forces have informed the Kaduna state government that there was an attack in Nimdem village on the night of Friday, 22nd December 2017,” el-Rufai said in a statement which Samuel Aruwan, his spokesman, issued on his behalf.

“The government was further briefed, that arrests have been made and investigation is ongoing.

“The government condemns this incident, and calls on all stakeholders to help uphold peace by working to avoid escalation and by supporting the security forces.

“Government commiserates with the families of the victims in this sad moment. The grief and pain these acts of violence leave in their wake can be devastating. It is important that all communities stand firm against any threat to peace, and reject those who might want to reprise the terrible events of December 2016.

“Government appeals for calm as security forces take action to restore peace and stability. Nobody should be allowed to truncate the right of citizens to live in peace and enjoy safety, or thwart their legitimate expectations of celebrating Christmas and the New Year in peace.”