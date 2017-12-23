- Advertisement -

The Bauchi State Police Command have arrested four out of a 10-member gang suspected to have kidnapped and raped an 18-year-old girl in Bauchi, the state capital.

The command’s spokesperson, Kamal Abubakar, stated this at a press briefing on Friday.

He said, “You may recall that on November 4, 2017, the command arrested three suspects, namely Abbas Usman, 18 (the gang leader); Shamsuddeen Adamu, 18; and Gidado Mohammed Yayayi, in connection with a case of abduction, armed robbery and rape of one Hauwa Suleiman, female, of Tudun Nupawa ward, Bauchi.



“Discreet investigation by a team of the anti-kidnapping unit of the command led to the additional arrest of one Al’amin Usman, 20, on November 28, 2017 at about 1pm, in connection with the case.”

Exhibits recovered from the suspects, according to Abubakar, were a knife and two mobile phones used for calling for negotiations.