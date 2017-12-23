- Advertisement -

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Wednesday night shot dead a woman in the commercial city of Aba, Abia State, for allegedly putting up resistance when the hoodlums tried to abduct her.

The woman, identified as Mrs. Ifeyinwa Morah, hailed from Abatete in Idemili Local Government area of Anambra State. She was reportedly shot dead in front of her house at about 7.00pm.

It was learnt that the woman was coming home from her husband’s gas plant along Aba-Umuahia-Enugu Expressway when on getting to the main entrance to the compound; gunmen who were believed to be waiting for her arrival, jumped out from nowhere, surrounded and ordered her out of her car.

- Advertisement -

However, the woman was said to have put up resistance, which was reported to have angered the hoodlums, who shot her dead instantly and drove off with her Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).

It was gathered that the woman was planning to travel to her village this weekend for the Christmas and had just gone to the market to shop for wares she would travel home with.

However, residents of Aba and its environs have called on the State Commissioner of Police, the 14 Brigade Commander and heads of various security agencies in the state to brace up to the prevalent wave of insecurity in the state in recent times.

They lamented the increase in kidnappings and armed robbery incidents within the city center and its environs, especially during the festive period, stressing that the situation could deteriorate if not checked by the security agencies.