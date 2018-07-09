A 45-year-old man, Musibau Asinde, has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for having unlawful carnal knowledge of an 11-year-old in Ibese area of Ilaro.

The 45 year old suspect was arrested following a complaint from the mother of the victim, Risikat Idowu.

Idowu, who reported that she sent her daughter on errand at about 7:30pm on June 5, 2018, said the girl who returned from the errand very late to complain that she was lured by Asinde with N100 note into his apartment where he forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

On receiving the report, the DPO of Ilaro Division, CSP Opebiyi Sunday, led his men to the residence of the suspect, where he was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, Asinde confessed to the commission of the crime, but blamed it on the devil.

The victim has been taken to Ilaro General Hospital for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner, Ogun State Police Command, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation and prosecution.

Iliyasu equally advised parents to desist from sending their children out in the night, especially the female ones, in order to save them from such “animals in human skin”.