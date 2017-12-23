- Advertisement -

A fifteen-year-old housewife in Katsina State, Dausiya Abdulmuminu, has been arrested by the Katsina Police Command for allegedly poisoning her husband, Samilu Usman, 27, and her half-brother, Mohammed Abdulmuminu, to death.

Spokesman of the Command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident to reporters yesterday, adding that Dausiya was being detained at the Bakori Police Division.

It was learnt that Dausiya allegedly committed the offence on December 18, this year at Dan Mayaki village in Bakori Council of the state.

According to a source familiar with the incident, the housewife, on that faithful day, allegedly laced her husband’s meal with poison.

Two other persons, he said, including Dausiya’s half-brother and her husband’s younger sister, Shafaatu Usman, 23, joined the husband to eat the meal.

The source added that shortly after the meal, the trio began to complain of severe stomachache. Both the husband and Dausiya’s half brother reportedly died while being rushed to the Funtua General Hospital.

Shafaatu was, however, lucky to survive, as she was later treated and discharged from the hospital.

According to Isah: “The husband and Dausiya’ s half-brother were brought to the hospital dead. Shafaatu survived it.

“She was treated and discharged. Our investigation is still going on in respect of the incident.’’

It was learnt that Dausiya allegedly poisoned the husband’s meal because she was pregnant for another man and did not want him to know.

But another version of the incident had it that Dausiya’ s uncle betrothed her to the late husband, who she never loved.

Sources said the late husband was involved in a motor accident just two weeks after their wedding, which made him to become deformed.