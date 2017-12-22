- Advertisement -

The prices of beans, yams, rice, onions and tomatoes, have soared in Yenagoa, Bayelsa, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Some traders, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Friday, attributed the increase in the prices of commodities to yuletide and the current fuel scarcity.

Mrs Bridget Onyekachi, a foodstuff dealer, told NAN that the fuel scarcity was the major cause of the price increase.

“You know when there is a hike in petrol price, it affects all commercial activities and causes increases in the prices of food items.

“I did not see Christmas as responsible. I believe it is the scarcity of fuel,” Onyekachi said.

She said a 100kg bag of iron brown beans now cost N40,000 against N35,000 or N37,000 it sold in November.

“A very big yam tuber now costs between N3, 000 and N2,500 as against N2,000; the medium size attracts N1,500 while the small one goes for between N1,000 and N200.

“The price of rice, a popular staple food, has gone up with a 50kg bag of foreign rice such as Mama Gold, Stallions and Mama Africa now selling for N20,000 as against N17,000.

“For the branded local rice, a bag now sells for between N15,000 and N17, 000,’’ Onyekachi said.

Mr Ibrahim Amadu, a retailer of foodstuffs, explained that the price increase was due to the hike in the price of fuel.

“Actually, Christmas is a period for every business to boom, but it has been difficult this time around, following the scarcity of fuel,’’ Amadu said.

Another wholesaler of foodstuffs, Mr George Maduka, blamed the high cost of food items on fuel scarcity.

“The scarcity of fuel is affecting us and our businesses too; we urge the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to it,” Maduka said.