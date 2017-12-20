- Advertisement -

A 32-year-old man, Michael Ogunbiyi, on Wednesday appeared before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun over alleged impersonation of an army man.

Ogunbiyi, who lives on Odutola Street, Iyana-Iyesi, Ota, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and impersonation.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, told the court that the accused wore an army uniform on Dec. 1 at 9.30a.m. but could not give a satisfactory reason for appearing on the uniform.

He said that the incident occurred on Ilogbo, Ota, and contravened Sections 102(2) and (351) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

Ogunbiyi, however, pleaded not guilty.

Senior Magistrate S. O. Banwo granted him bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and show evidence of tax payment to the Ogun Government.

Banwo adjourned the case until Jan. 16, 2018 for substantive hearing.