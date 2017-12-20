- Advertisement -

A Kano High Court on Wednesday remanded one Abubakar Ali, 48, in prison for allegedly poisoning one Ibrahim Adamu to death.

Ali, who lives in Rimini Kebbe Quarters Kano, was arraigned on a two-count of culpable homicide and robbery, an offence punishable under sections 229 and 298(b) (1) of the penal code.

The prosecuting Counsel, Mr Usman Abdullahi, told the court that on July 20, 2013 at about 3 p.m. the defendant mixed Five Alive juice with poison.

- Advertisement -

“The defendant gave the poisoned juice to Adamu when he (Adamu) gave him (Ali) lift from Gaya to Maradi within the Niger Republic and robbed him of his Peugeot 307 car valued N850,000; two bicycles valued N20,000; one fridge valued N17,000 and one carton of macaroni valued N2,000.”

The prosecutor alleged that in the process the victim lost his life.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the two-count levelled against him.

Justice Faruk Lawan ordered the remand of the defendant in prison custody and adjourned the case until Jan. 29, 2018 for the continuation of hearing.