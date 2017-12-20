- Advertisement -

The police on Wednesday arraigned a teenager, Idowu Oluwole, who allegedly stole a motorcycle behind the Fayose Market in Ado Ekiti.

Nineteen-year-old Oluwole, whose address was not disclosed, appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on a count charge.

According to the prosecutor, Insp Johnson Okunade, the teenager and others at large stole a Haojue Suzuki motorcycle marked QF 393 ADK.

Okunade said that the accused and the others stole the motorcycle worth N150,000 from Mr Oluwafemi Ogunsakin at 4p.m on Dec. 12 at Pharouse Filling Station behind Fayose Market in Ado-Ekiti.

The teenager, however, pleaded not guilty, and was granted bail by Chief Magistrate Adesoji Adegboye in the sum of N100,000 with a surety in like sum.

Adegboye adjourned the case until Jan. 31, 2018, for hearing.