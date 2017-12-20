- Advertisement -

Three unemployed men, who allegedly damaged an electricity transformer worth N5.4 million, on Wednesday appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The accused – Salisu Mohammed, 41; Mohammed Abubakar, 58, and Zaki Alber, 27- are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful damage and attempted stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Edward Abiodun, told the court that the trio committed the offences at 5:00a.m. on Dec.18 in Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) Compound at No.31, Adeola Odeku St., Victoria Island, Lagos.

Abiodun said that the accused conspired and unlawfully destroyed a transformer worth N5.4 million belonging to the Eko Electricity Distribution Company.

He also submitted that the accused attempted to siphon oil inside the transformer.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 350, 406 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mrs Abimbola Komolafe, granted them bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties each.

She ruled that the sureties must be gainfully employed, adding that one of them must be a blood relation of the accused

Komolafe also said that the sureties must show evidence of three years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 30, 2018, for substantive trial.