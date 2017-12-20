- Advertisement -

The Police Command in Jigawa on Wednesday said it had arrested four suspected armed robbers in Dutse Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Abdu Jinjiri, told newsmen in Dutse that the suspects were arrested in Nerawa village at about 3:30 a.m.

Jinjiri said the suspects, aged between 22 and 30, were arrested by a joint team of police and a vigilance group operating in the area.

He said the suspects allegedly attacked and robbed one Alhaji Umar Maiwake at his residence in Kudai village at about 3 a.m.

“The three suspects were arrested over alleged criminal conspiracy, trespass, causing grievous hurt and armed robbery.

“The incident was reported at about 3:30 a.m. by one of the residents of the area that a group of 11 armed robbers stormed the residence of the victim at about 3 a.m. and robbed him of two mobile phones, unspecified amount of money and inflicted injuries on him.

“Footsteps followed by joint patrol team between police and vigilante to Nerawa village led to the arrest of the four of the suspects,” Jinjiri said.

He said one cow and two motorcycles (Bajaj) suspected to have been stolen were recovered from the suspects during the arrest.

The spokesman added that the victim was rushed to Federal University Dutse (FUD) Teaching Hospital, Dutse, for medical attention.

He said investigation into the case had begun, after which the suspects would be charged to court.