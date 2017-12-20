- Advertisement -

The police in Ogun have advised the public to report any strange gathering in their neighbourhoods and locations to the police during the yuletide.

Mr Bimbola Oyeyemi, the Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun on Wednesday.

Oyeyemi noted that the festive period called for vigilance and awareness in order to guard against the breach of the security of lives and property.

According to the spokesman, it is through the information made available to law enforcement agents that necessary will be taken to address problems that may arise

“The general public need to be cautious of their security because security is everyone’s business.

“The police cannot be everywhere at the same time.

“So people need to inform us about any strange thing so that we can take drastic steps,” he said.