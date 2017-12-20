- Advertisement -

Armed men have abducted Jack Egele, the principal of Government Secondary School, Ayakoro, and Tina Inegbagha, wife of the traditional ruler of the community, in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

A member of the monarch’s family, Majesty Inegbagha, who confirmed the incident on Tuesday, in Yenagoa, said the woman was kidnapped on December 16.

He said Egele, the second victim of the abduction, came from Ekeremor Local Government Area of the state.

Lamenting the development at his palace, after returning from a trip, the paramount ruler of Ayakoro, Righteous Inegbagha, called on the Bayelsa State government and security agencies to help secure the unconditional release of his wife and the school principal.

He also appealed to the kidnappers to set his wife free on humanitarian grounds, and prayed for her safe return.

Inegbagha said from witnesses’ accounts, the gunmen, about seven in number, operated a twin-engine speed boat, three of them armed with AK 47 rifles while others carried machetes and other dangerous weapons.

“The gunmen laid siege to the community for over two hours and carried out their nefarious activities, robbed and made away with cash and other valuables.

“Efforts by residents to salvage the situation proved abortive as they were armless and were threatened to submission as the kidnappers brandished their weapons and threatened to shoot any resistant person,” the monarch said.

Inegbagha’s first son, Ogidi, who narrated his ordeal with the bandits, said they broke through the window despite the alarm that he raised and pointed guns at him.

“They asked me, where is His Highness? Where is His Highness? I told them that he had travelled. Then, they asked me where is he keeping his money? And I told them I didn’t know.

“They started beating me mercilessly with their guns and machetes. When my mother heard the noise, she came out through the parlour door not knowing that the residence had been seized by kidnappers.”