Five suspected pirates of Nollywood movies have been arraigned and remanded in prison over copyright infringements.

The accused are David Chukwudi, Austin Igboukwu, Ugochukwu Ukwuagu, Chukwuka David and Ndu Celestine.

The suspects, who allegedly committed the offence under the guise of trading in popular Alaba Market, appeared at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi in Lagos, charged with copyright infringement.

Chukwudi, David and Celestine were charged on 11-count charge bordering on copyright infringement and use of premises to promote copyright infringement.

Igboukwu and Ukwuagwu were charged on 13-count charge also bordering on copyright infringement.

In the first charge, the prosecutor, Barrister Kehinde Oluwole from the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, said that Chukwudi, David and Celestine committed the offence on August 14, 2017 in the premises of the Alaba International Market, Lagos.

He said the accused forged packets of uncensored Nollywood films that include: “Jenifa’s Diary“, “Lord of War“, “The Village War“, “My kids and I“, “What I want“, “Osinachi my wife’’, among others, for illegal distribution.

Oluwole said the three suspects also engaged in the unauthorised recording of the said works, as well as utilising their business premises for copyright infringement.

Chukwudi, David and Celestine, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Meanwhile, Igboukwu and Ukwuagwu, who were charged on 13-count charge bordering on similar offences, also pleaded not guilty to the charges

They were alleged to have committed the offences on August 12, 2017 also at a shop in Alaba International market.

Both accused were said to have flagrantly packaged for distribution, unauthorised works that include “Proposal of Arms“, “Sword of Justice“, “Brave Medium“, “Wedding party“, “The king’s wealth’’, “A trip to Jamaica“ among others.

They were alleged to have packaged the works worth millions of Naira, for illegal exhibition and distribution.

The offences contravene the provisions of Sections 58 of the Nigerian Films and Video Censor Board Act, 2004 and Section 20 of the Copyright Act, Cap 28, Laws of The Federation, 2004.

Justice Hassan also ordered all five suspects to be remanded in prison.