The Ogun Police Command on Tuesday arrested no fewer than 20 protesting students of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, for alleged disturbance of the public peace.

They were arrested on the second day of a week-long protest tagged, ‘black week.’

The action, which began on Monday, was meant to protest against the students’ inability to sit for their second semester examination earlier scheduled for September 18.

A combined team of men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad and mobile policemen, among others, swooped on the students at Pansheke, where they had made bonfires, and arrested 20 of them.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed that no fewer than 20 students were arrested.

He said the protesting students destroyed public property and attacked policemen, as well as passersby.

He said, “The so-called peaceful protest turned violent and the students were attacking innocent citizens.

“They injured one of our men who is still recuperating in a hospital.

“We used minimum force to disperse them. We arrested 20 students and they will soon be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction.”