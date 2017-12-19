- Advertisement -

Kebbi State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ibrahim M. Kabiru, has disclosed that 41 armed robbers were arrested by his officers and 131 cattle recovered from cattle rustlers and handed over to rightful owners within year 2017.

Commissioner of Police stated this, on Tuesday, while briefing newsmen at the police headquarters, in Birnin-Kebbi, on the command achievements within year 2017.

Said he, “From January 2017 to date, the Command had arrested 41 armed robbery suspects. All the suspects were charged to court and remanded in prison custody.

“The Command for the year under review, recovered twelve locally made guns, four ammunitions of different caliber, nine live cartridges, six motor vehicles and arrested seven suspects and they all charged to Court for prosecution accordingly.

- Advertisement -

“Also, the Command recovered sixteen motorcycles, 131 herds of cattle and all the recovered animals were handed over to the rightful owners”.

The Commissioner of Police also disclosed that two boys who were kidnapped from their parents were rescued unhurt in Dadinkowa area of Kontagora, in Niger State.

He said that seven suspected kidnappers including principal suspect, Chibuka Njoko and sixth others including Emmanuel Nwanko, Chibuzo Nwori, Sunday Oche, Mohd Suleiman, Taiye Olenju, Obinna Ogu and Sera Ibrahim were arrested at their hideouts by investigative officers.

The Police boss also assured residents of the state that his Command was fully prepared to ensure that all law abiding citizens enjoy the forthcoming yuletide peacefully.