The Police Command in Akwa Ibom says it is investigating an alleged herdsmen attack on some communities in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Elkana Bala, stated this in an interview with newsmen in Uyo on Monday.

Bala said that police was investigating the incident and would come out with a statement at the end of the investigation.

He said the incident was not a clash but “an issue between a farmer and a cattle rearer. It was not a clash between communities per se’’.

“It was a clash between an individual and another individual,” he said.

The police spokesman also said that the incident was not an invasion.

He said what happened was built around the suspicion that allowing herdsmen to stay around would cause problems.

“I think what is really happening is based on the experience of other states; there has been this suspicion that allowing these herdsmen around would cause some problems,” he said.