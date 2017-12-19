- Advertisement -

Suspected assassins have shot a young man identified as Mr Francis Agba in Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the victim, a worker at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), was shot on Monday around the General Hospital, Ekpan in Uvwie Local Government Area.

An eyewitness simply identified as Onoriode, said that Agba had conveyed his wife to the hospital for medical attention when the attackers trailed him with a Toyota Camry car and shot at him while coming out the hospital premises.

Onoriode said the victim was a staff member of the NDDC and hailed from Isoko in Delta.

However, Ibitoye Abosede, the Director, Corporate Affairs of the NDDC when contacted, said the victim did not die, ading that he was attacked by robbers.

Bit the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Command, Mr Andrew Aniamaka, could not confirm it when contacted.

“I am yet to get any situation report indicating such an incident.

“You are about the second person who would be calling me over this, but the Divisional Police Officer of Ekpan has not given me any report to indicate any such incident.

“I’ll reach back to him and get back to you soon,” he said.