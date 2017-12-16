- Advertisement -

The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has arrested 138 suspects for allegedly committing various offences in the state within the last one month.

The Commandant of the Corps in the state, Mohammed Mahmoud-Fari, disclosed this on Saturday in Lafia while briefing newsmen on the achievements recorded by the NSCDC within the period.

According to him, the offences include: theft, vandalism, rape, fraud and assault among others.

He attributed the successes recorded by the corps to the support and cooperation from the members of the public that were given useful information.

He, therefore, appealed to the public to sustain the relationship and always be security conscious by reporting strange and suspicious activities in their neighbourhood to the police.

The NSCDC boss, who decried the high rate of criminal activities in the state, sued for more inter-agency collaboration toward curbing the menace.

- Advertisement -

“As security agencies, we might have different nomenclatures but our ultimate mandate is the security of lives and property of the people, hence the need for stronger collaboration to achieve results,” Mahmoud-Fari said.

He said the corps would prosecute some of the suspects whose alleged offences fall within its purview and transfer others to the appropriate sister agencies for prosecution.

Mahmoud-Fari said some of the suspects had already confessed to the alleged crimes they were arrested for during interrogation, adding that investigation was ongoing regarding the remaining cases.

According to him, the command will not relent in its quest to rid the state of vandals and other criminal elements, especially, at Yuletide.

He said that the NSCDC had put adequate measures in place by deploying some of his officers and men strategic locations identified as flashpoints towards ensuring hitch- free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He also sought the collaboration of traditional and religious leaders in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.