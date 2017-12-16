- Advertisement -

The Alaguntan and Abule Oki Joint Community Development Area (CDA) in Alimosho area of Lagos State has commenced the construction of an 11-metre long link-bridge estimated to cost N5million.

The link-bridge would connect Kokumo Road to Aboru road in the area on completion.

Newsmen who visited the project site on Saturday observed that construction work was in progress.

Mr Rasak Jinadu, the Chairman, Abule-Oki Central CDA and Chairman of the Joint CDA Project Committee said that the project was borne out of the determination to open up the area.

“We have been seeking financial supports to open up this very important link road for many years now.

“We have suffered a lot. We have raised money among ourselves to do a temporary bridge to link this road with Aboru road.

“Now, we have received additional financial assistance from our members to construct a permanent box

culvert here so that all kinds of vehicles, including trucks can pass.

“This is a self-help service at the community level,’’ the chairman said.

According to him, the community is still seeking government’s intervention to construct Kokumo Road to open up the area for meaningful development.

He said that such road construction on completion would reduce the volume of traffic created by those coming from Ipaja-Ayobo, Igando, Ikotun and going to Iyana–Ipaja and Oshodi.

They would not need to go to as far as Killington Bus Stop on Lagos-Abeokuta before diverting to their original route, he said.

“After we will have completed this culvert, we want the government to come for the construction of the road. This is an access road to many areas that government cannot but prioritise,’’ he added.

Also, Mr Saubana Bada, the Secretary, Alagutan CDA and Secretary of the Joint CDA Project Committee said: “This project on completion is meant to link this area to many communities to boost the socio-economic values of this area.

“This link bridge will be an access to about 20 communities in this environment. One can bypass the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway from Kollington Bus Stop and get to Ikotun, Igando, Ayobo without facing traffic on the expressway to Iyana-Ipaja.

“This is a major link way, we have expended a lot on its.

“We had in the past through communal efforts used bamboo tress to link it; later changed it to wood and now box culvert for all ranges of vehicles to be able to pass.

“We are spending almost N5million on this project with the help of some philanthropists.

“We are appealing to Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode to help us do this link road,’’ he said.

He said the project’s duration is three weeks and the contractor handling it had assured the community that he would deliver on time.