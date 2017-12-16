- Advertisement -

A female lawyer, Tolu Olaoye, has been arrested by the Lagos State police command for allegedly abusing her househelp, Abigail Opebiyi, 15.

Olaoye who is alleged to be in the habit of abusing her househelp inflicted serious injury on her maid at 5, El Shaddai Crescent, near Unique Estate in Baruwa, Ipaja area of the State.

Confirming the arrest, the Spokesman of the Police Command, Mr. Chike Oti, said the arrest followed the order of the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edgal Imohimi.

Oti said, “The CP, known for his prompt actions on all issues concerning domestic violence and abuse, was moved with compassion on seeing the picture of the victim trending on the Internet with a deep cut on her forehead.

”The cut was allegedly inflicted on her by the said female lawyer, Tolu Olaoye. He immediately ordered operatives of the Command to rescue the victim and fish out the suspect.

”This order was carried out diligently and the suspect is now undergoing interrogation at the Gender Section of the Police Command in the state.

”The suspect will be charged to court on Monday.”