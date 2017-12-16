- Advertisement -

Officers and men of the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Naval Forward Operating Base in Igbokoda area of Ondo state have rescued four kidnapped Chinese nationals.

They reportedly sustained gunshot injury from the kidnappers while they were abducted.

The victims were said to be on their way to Ogooluwaye in the oil rich Ilaje council area of the state from Lagos when they were abducted.

It was gathered that their abductors while escaping with the victims were intercepted on the waterway by the security officers who were on joint routine patrol.

The Assistant Director Army Public Relations, Major Ojo Adenegan, in his reaction said, “it took the gallantry effort of our men to rescue the four Chinese who have sustained gun shot wounds from the kidnappers.

- Advertisement -

“The rescued victims are receiving treatment in the hospital.

“During the operation, one of the kidnappers was caught and is undergoing interrogation while other kidnappers fled with gun shot wounds.

“It is worthy to note that youths of Ogooluwayo community led by Mr Job Omogunwa joined our men in the operation which is an evidence of good community relations between the military and members in our area of responsibility.

“We are using this medium to urge the general public especially in the riverine areas of Ondo State to avail us with useful information on the fleeing kidnappers with gun wounds.

Adenegan said: “We are using this medium to inform the general public that the security agencies in Ondo State are at alert to continue protecting lives and properties in Ondo State.”