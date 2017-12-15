- Advertisement -

An Abakaliki Magistrates’ Court on Friday arraigned one Nnanna Offor, a member of the Ebonyi State Secondary Education Board, for allegedly defiling a minor.

Fifty-year-old Ofor is standing trial before Magistrate Stella Ogeoke, on a charge of child defilement that happened on December 11, 2017 and was arrested the following day by the police.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court refused the oral bail application brought before it by the defence counsel.

The court, subsequently, remanded the accused in prison, and adjourned the matter until February 22, 2018.

“The matter before this court is beyond the jurisdiction of this honourable court.

“I hereby reject the application for bail and accordingly, the matter is hereby adjourned until February 22, 2018 for hearing at the High Court.

“The accused is to be remanded in prison custody,” Ogeoke said.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Mr. Ransom Egenkonye, had told the court that police investigation and medical report had linked the accused to the alleged crime.