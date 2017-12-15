- Advertisement -

A 40-year-old security guard, Salisu Yakubu, who allegedly raped a teenager appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Yakubu, who resides at No. 1, Chike Street, Ipaja, a suburb of Lagos, is being tried for rape.

The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu told the court that the accused committed the offence on December 10, at the accused residence.

Ogu said that the 16-year-old girl was sent on an errand by her mother when the accused, who lives in the same street with her, blocked her.

“The accused covered her mouth and carried her to his room where he raped her,” he said.

Ogu said that the girl cried till she got home and narrated her ordeal to her mother who reported the case to the police.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015(Revised).

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The chief magistrate, Mrs. Taiwo Akanni, granted the accused N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Akanni adjourned the case until January 31, 2018, for mention.