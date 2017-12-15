- Advertisement -

A security source has informed that a top Boko Haram commander was arrested Thursday by the intelligence unit of the Borno State Police command following a tip off.

The Boko Haram Commander, who is known as Ibrahim Audu Diye alias Romeo according to the source was arrested at about 2pm Thursday at an undisclosed location in Borno state.

The source also revealed that Romeo has recently threatened to kill the District Head of Pulka, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

He has equally been terrorizing that axis before his arrest Friday.

In another development, the source also revealed that military have closed up on Boko Haram terrorists that attacked Mainok town along Damaturu/Maiduguri Highway on Wednesday.

The source informed that the insurgents were chased to Zari Village of Mobbar Local Government.

Details of the encounter with the insurgents were however not revealed.