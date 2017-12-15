- Advertisement -

A trader, Awolu Sahadi, who allegedly abducted a teenage girl for two weeks was on Friday brought before Chief Magistrate Taiwo Akanni of an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, 20, a resident of Agege, a suburb of Lagos, is facing a charge of abduction.

The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu told the court that the offence was committed on November 29 at Albarka Street in Agege, Lagos State.

Ogu said that the accused abducted a 13-year-old girl from Lagos and took her to his state, Zamfara, without the knowledge of the girl’s parents for two weeks.

He added that when the parents of the girl could not find their daughter, they reported the case to the police.

- Advertisement -

He said that the accused later returned the girl to his house at Agege two weeks after he had abducted her.

According to Ogu, a relative of the girl who knew of her disappearance sighted her and reported to the parents.

Ogu said the accused was later arrested, and during the investigation, the girl confirmed to the police that she was taken to the house of the accused family in Zamfara.

The offence contravened Section 268 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate granted the accused to a bail of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akanni, however, adjourned the case until January 31, 2018, for mention.