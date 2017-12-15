- Advertisement -

A businessman, Daniel Datti, on Friday, appeared before a Wuse Zone 2 Senior Magistrates’ Court, Abuja for alleged cheating.

Datti is standing trial on a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust and cheating.

The Police Prosecutor, Haruna Musa, told the court that one Hannatu Zira of Life camp, Abuja reported the matter at the Wuse Police Station on Nov. 17.

“Sometimes in February, the complainant entrusted the sum of four million naira to the defendant and one Gloria Musa, who is now at large for purchase of a plot of farmland situated at Kuje, Abuja.

“While the complainant was waiting for the land documents, she found out that the farmland does not belong to the defendant as claimed,’’ Musa said.

- Advertisement -

He said that the complainant confronted the defendant about her findings and asked for the refund her money but the defendant kept on avoiding the complainant.

“The defendant kept on avoiding the police when he was invited for interrogation; it took the police a while before the defendant was arrested,’’ the prosecutor said.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Senior Magistrate, Teribo Jim, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Jim said that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction as part of the bail conditions.

He adjourned the case to Jan. 11, 2018 for hearing.