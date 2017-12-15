- Advertisement -

The police on Friday arraigned a 49-year-old pastor, Emeka Okpocha, in a Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja over criminal intimidation.

The defendant, resident in Kuje, Abuja, is facing a charge of criminal intimidation.

The prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun, told the court that the matter was reported by Chidimma Okpocha of Arab Road, Kubwa, Abuja, at Kubwa Police Station on Dec. 5.

He said the defendant sent an email to the complainant narrating a story of a man who gunned down his ex-wife and mother inlaw.

Olanipekun said the defendant also told the complainant that whenever he thought of her, something bad would come to his mind.‎

- Advertisement -

He added that the defendant also threatened the complainant’s life at her place of work ‎and home, which instilled fear in her.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 397 of the Penal Code.‎

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge against him and The Judge, Mohammed Marafa, granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with one reliable surety in like sum.

Marafa said the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and must provide means of identification and livelihood as he adjourned the case until Feb. 28 for further hearing.