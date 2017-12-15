- Advertisement -

Suspected sea pirates and cultists have killed two persons in the Akassa-Yenagoa waterways and Ekeki in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

The armed cultists, numbering over 30, had stormed the Ekeki area of Yenagoa at about 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday shooting at residents and robbing them of their cash and other valuables.

The marauders caused confusion and pandemonium in the area as persons on the streets fled to different directions for safety.

A victim, 30-year-old son of an Ekeki village chief, identified as Ifiemie, was reportedly shot and was rushed to the hospital where he died few hours later.

Also, an unidentified policeman in mufti, who was said to be coming out from a barbing saloon in the area, was shot by the hoodlums.

The policeman, who hails from Ndoni in Rivers State, was reportedly shot while trying to stop the cultists from collecting his mobile phone and cash.

He was said to have been rushed to an undisclosed hospital where sources said he was responding to treatment.

- Advertisement -

On the sea pirate attack, a victim, identified as Asuku, a former Chairman of the Maritime Workers’ Union (MWU), Akassa Unit, was said to have died in the incident.

The victim was said to have been travelling along the waterways from Akassa to Yenagoa when their boat came under attack.

Sources said the sea robbers attacked the boat along Okobotuo at Lagos camp at about 6.30 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Asinim Butswat, confirmed the killing and activities of cultists but said he had yet to be briefed on the sea pirate incident.

“The boy was killed as a result of a cult clash. Our earlier investigations linked the dead victim to one of the cult groups.

“The policeman was coming out of a barbing saloon when the hoodlums were passing. They dispossessed him of his phone because he was off duty. He tried to resist them but they shot him. But he is responding to treatment,” he said.