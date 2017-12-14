- Advertisement -

A 50-year-old man, Usman Audu, has been remanded in Katsina prison custody till January 4, 2018 for allegedly raping a seven-year-daughter of his neighbour.

Audu, who resides at Dadin Sauki village in Baure Local Government Area of Katsina State, was said to have committed the offence on December 1, 2017 inside his bedroom.

The police told the court that Audu allegedly lured the girl from where she was hawking items to his room to commit the act.

He was arraigned before a Katsina Senior Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for a rape charge, which the police said was contrary to Section 283 of Penal code laws.

The victim’s father, Yazidu Ibrahim, reported the incident at Baure Divisional Police Headquarters, leading to Audu’s arrest.

The police further told the court that Audu, Ibrahim and the victim were residing in the same house in the village.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Sani Ado, said investigation was still ongoing and requested a new date for the case to be mentioned in court.

The presiding senior magistrate, Hajiya Adiza Mohammed Danja, adjourned the case until January 4, 2018 for mention, directing that Audu be remanded in prison custody till then.